Intermittent Overnight Traffic Control & Ramp Closures on Highway 1 – 7.26.2024

County public works will be starting a bridge improvement project on highway 1.

The following locations will be subject to one-way reversing traffic control and ramp closures: Green Valley Creek bridge, Little Pico Creek bridge, San Simeon Creek bridge, Santa Rosa overflow bridge, Cayucos drive overcrossing, highway 1/41 connector, and Chorro Creek bridge.

Beginning Monday, July 29th through Friday, August 2nd, expect traffic controls nightly from 7 pm to 7 am at these locations. Work will include bridge assessments, deck repairs, resurfacing, and replacing joint seals.

Future bridge locations and closures will be announced as they are confirmed, with the entire project expected to be completed in spring 2025.