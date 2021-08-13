IWMA 8.13.2021

Tuesday, San Luis Obispo county supervisors voted to pull out of the Integrated Waste Management Authority. The IWMA.

Supervisors Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Bruce Gibson defended the IWMA and argued to maintain the joint powers agreement. Bruce Gibson says, the debate is all about Styrofoam.

Now, a new development. We learn, the newly appointed executive of the IWMA, resigned after learning the county was ending their support. Paavo Ogren was making 187 thousand dollars a year.

The investigation into the corruption of that agency continues.