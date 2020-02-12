IWMA APPROVES BAN ON PLASTIC BAGS 2.12.2020

The Integrated Waste Management Authority board of directors approved a ban on many plastic bags in San Luis Obipso county, including those used at grocery and convenience stores!

The board voted 9-4 yesterday afternoon to advise staff to develop a draft ordinance to ban most plastic bags, including those used at Farmers Markets. Supervisors Lynn Compton, John Peschong, Debbie Arnold and Paso Robles city councilman John Hamon voted against the Ban. Atascadero city councilman Charles Bourbeau voted for the ban, but asked the IWMA staff to investigate the use of plastic bags in meat packing at grocery stores and also in the use of dry cleaners.

About a dozen people spoke in favor of the ban, which is more stringent that the current restrictions on plastic bags. Some advocates said that they initially opposed the ban imposed by the IWMA in 2012, but grew to appreciate it. Several said it’s a positive step toward reducing the use of fossil fuels in the county. However, supervisor Bruce Gibson is a retired Petroleum Geologist. Gibson previously worked for a major oil company.

The IWMA is made up of representatives of each incorporated city in the county, and each member of the San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors. According to their mandate from the state, their mission is to reduce trash which ends up in local landfills.

Staff will return with the draft of the new ban on plastic bags at a future meeting of the IWMA board of directors.

The following was added by Tracy Phillips:

HERE ARE THE NINE PEOPLE/IDIOTS THAT VOTED IN FAVOR OF THE BAN:

Keith Storton – City of Arroyo Grande

Charles Bourbeau – City of Atascadero

Karen Bright – City of Grover Beach

Jeff Heller – City of Morro Bay

Sheila Blake – City of Pismo Beach

Bruce Gibson – San Luis Obispo County

Adam Hill – San Luis Obispo County

For more information about the above mentioned, go to the IWMA website: https://www.iwma.com/.

