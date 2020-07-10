James Papp Fired 7.10.2020

The chairman of the San Luis Obispo Cultural Heritage Commission is fired after city council members say he was rude and disrespectful.

James Papp says he carried out his duties assessing historic preservation.

The San Luis Obispo city council votes 5-0 to remove him. Afterwards, Papp announced that he’s now running for city council.

Papp is part of the San Luis Obispo Architectural Preservation Group that filed a lawsuit this week. The group upset over the city’s review process regarding a 50-foot-tall mixed use project that is located near historic homes. The law suit alleges that there was no CEQUA review.

There are many in the city of San Luis Obispo who do not like the dramatic changes and aggressive building which has occurred in the city in the past 20 years. Changing the look and feel of San Luis Obispo.