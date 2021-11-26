Jim Maguire 11.26.2021

Many in San Luis Obispo county mourning the death of a retired public defender who was killed in a strange traffic collision on Pozo road Tuesday afternoon.

76-year-old Jim Maguire struck a semi-tractor trailer rig which was doing a U-turn on Pozo road near Las Pilitas road around 5:45 Tuesday afternoon. The trailer was blocking the entire roadway.

You may remember seeing Maguire standing in court with serial murderer Rex Krebs, whom he defended. Krebs you may remember raped and murdered several San Luis Obispo women in the 90’s. He is now on death row.

Maguire worked as a prosecutor in Alameda county before becoming a public defender in San Luis Obispo county. He protected the right of defendants to be represented by an attorney when they were accused of heinous crimes. Many were convicted and sent to prison.

Maguire was partners for several decades in a firm with Patricia Ashbaugh in San Luis Obispo.