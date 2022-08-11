Job Fair at PRJUSD 08.11.2022

A good turn out yesterday for a Job Fair at the Paso Robles school district.

Shauna Ames is the new assistant superintendent for human resources at the school district. She said they had over 30 people stop by to apply for jobs with the school district. There are more than 40 openings with the school district.

Incidentally, Shauna Ames joins the Paso Robles school district from Atascadero, where she served in many capacities including school principal.

Again, if you would like to work for the Paso Robles school district, you may look over their job listings at the Paso Robles joint unified school district website. And you can apply there. Or you can do so at: edjoin.org.

Shauna says they will update those job listings. But they are looking for a lot of people in the Paso Robles school district.