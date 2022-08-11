Opener For Thursday 08.11.2022

A little warmer this afternoon in the north county and high temperatures will hover near 100 through Sunday in most areas. Then we’ll see the north county cool off a little on Monday. Highs in the mid 50’s through next week.

A full moon tonight, known by North American Indian tribes as the sturgeon moon, because that species of fish appeared in number during this month. It’s also been called the green corn moon, the grain moon, and the red moon for the reddish hue it often takes on in the summer haze.

The sturgeon super moon will reach it’s peak at 6:36 this evening. It’s called a syzygy, when the moon is almost directly between the sun and the earth in a straight line configuration.

More on the weather coming up….