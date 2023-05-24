PRJUSD Anomaly 05.24.2023

At last night’s school board meeting, the Paso Robles school district learned of the mysterious geological anomalous feature beneath Georgia Brown school, and what the district is going to do about it.

Chief Financial Officer Brad Palowski tells the school board about recent geological studies. He says the anomalous feature may be a faultor, it may be a ridge or phenomenon created many years ago by the Salinas river.

