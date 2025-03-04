Keith Urban Announced For CA MSF Michelob Ultra Concert Series 3.04.2025

The California mid-state fair announced that country music superstar, Keith Urban, will perform as part of the Michelob ultra concert series Thursday, July 24th at 7 pm.

This is part of Keith’s “High & Alive World Tour,” featuring special guests Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins. Keith has won four grammy awards, thirteen CMA’s, fifteen ACMS, two People’s Choice awards, and has celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum, or multi-platinum albums. He has been a judge on American Idol in the United States, the Voice in Australia, and has performed at some of the world’s biggest sporting events, including the olympics.

Tickets for the show in the Chumash grandstand arena will go on sale Friday, March 7th at 10 am at: midstatefair.com