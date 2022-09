In Salinas Tuesday, the prosecution rested its case in the Kristin Smart murder trial. The defense attorneys for Paul and Ruben Flores moved for a mistrial and dismissal.

Defense attorney Robert Sanger said, “There is no evidence of a murder case.”

Kristin Smart vanished in 1996 after attending an off campus party near Cal Poly. She was last seen leaving the party with Paul Flores. Her body has never been found.