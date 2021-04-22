Kristin Smart Case 4.22.2021

While San Luis Obispo superior court begins the process of a murder trial for Paul Flores and his dad, Ruben Flores of Arroyo Grande, rumors surrounding the case continue. The Tribune is reporting that an investigator in the murder case says that they are, and I quote, “In possession of biological evidence that makes them believe the victim was buried underneath Ruben Flores’ deck at one time.” End of quote.

According to the Tribune, a detective investigating the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores says searches of the property reveal, and I quote, “Damning evidence that a body had been buried in that location and then recently moved.” End of quote.

80-year-old Ruben Flores is the father of the prime suspect in the disappearance and murder of 19-year-old Kristin Smart 25 years ago.

Paul Flores, meanwhile, is in custody at the San Luis Obispo county jail.

As we reported yesterday, sheriff Ian Parkinson cannot discuss the case because the judge issued a gag order.