Paso Robles City Council Parking 4.22.2021

Last night, the Paso Robles city council concluded Tuesday night’s meeting in a long-winded discussion about the parking permits for seniors. The problem is, seniors bought to many of those $5 annual permits.

City councilman Fred Strong took issue with the suggestion that senior parking permits be revoked. One plan called for increasing the cost of the senior permits from $5 per year to $10 per month, Strong says the city is punishing seniors.

After nearly two hours of discussion, councilman Steve Gregory made a motion sending the issue back to the parking commission. That motion was passed 4-0 with councilman Fred Strong abstaining.

So, the senior permits which have been issued will be honored. Those in the pipeline may be refunded. The issue goes back before the parking commission, and then the parking commission will make recommendations to the city council.

The parking commission is made up of local citizens including councilman John Hamon.