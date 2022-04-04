Kristin Smart Trial 04.04.2022

Today, San Luis Obispo superior court is expected to begin discussion of moving the Kristin Smart trial.

Because of pretrial publicity, last week the judge ruled in favor of a motion by the attorneys for Paul and Ruben Flores to move the murder trial out of the county. The may go to Monterey, Santa Barbara or Alameda county.

You may remember the Rex Krebs murder trial was moved to Monterey county, where he was found guilty.

Kristin Smart disappeared back in May of 1996. Her body was never found. Paul and Ruben Flores are accused in her disappearance and murder.

The murder trial is scheduled to begin April 25th.