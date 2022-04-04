Sacramento Shooting 04.04.2022

Early Sunday morning, shooting broke out in a busy area of Sacramento.

Around two am at 10th and K, several gunman started shooting killing six people and injuring 12 others.

A homeless woman living in a tent on the east side of city hall said she heard a lot of guns going off. She said they were big handguns, not rifles. The woman said she served in the navy in Vietnam and is familiar with gunfire.

She said, “I was sitting up in my tent and zipped it up and laid down. There was no foxhole. The shooting went on for quite a while. There were a lot of gunshots.”

Police are investigating reports that an altercation occurred shortly before the gunfire began early Sunday morning in the vicinity of 10th and K in Sacramento.