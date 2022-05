The Kristin Smart murder trial will be conducted in Monterey county with judge Jennifer O’Keefe presiding.

San Luis Obispo superior court judge Crag Van Rooyen ruled to move the trial out of the area, citing years of publicity about the Kristin Smart case.

Judge O’Keefe has served as a Monterey county superior court judge since March of last year. She was appointed to be a judge by governor Gavin Newsom to fill a vacancy created by a retiring judge.