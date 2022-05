The Kristin Smart murder trial begins next week in Monterey county superior court in Salinas.

The trial moved out of San Luis Obispo after Paul and Ruben Flores attorney requested a change of venue because of pretrial publicity.

Paul Flores is accused of murdering the 19 year old Cal Poly student.

His father is accused of helping to hide her body.

19-year-old Kristin Smart’s body has never been found, which may be an issue for the prosecutors in the murder trial.