Best of the West Show 05.26.2022

Antique tractors, trucks and other vehicles arriving today at the Santa Margarita Ranch for the Best of the West show.

Tom Madden says this will not be a static display. The vehicles will be moving around the ranch twice a day.

Every day at noon, there will be a memorial service for those fighting men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

For more information about the Best of the West Show Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Santa Margarita Ranch.

Go to: bestofthewestshow.com.