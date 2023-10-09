Kyle Doan’s Parents File Wrongful Death Lawsuit 10.09.2023

After almost nine months since five-year-old Kyle Doan was swept away by floodwaters from the winter storms early this year, the parents of Kyle Doan have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against county and state agencies.

The lawsuit is being filed against the county of San Luis Obispo, Caltrans, and the city of Paso Robles for negligence, dangerous conditions of public property, failure to warn and of issues with actions following Kyle’s disappearance. A section of it reads: “As a direct and proximate result of the defendants’ negligence, a breach of duty and failure to take steps to either make the risky conditions safe or warn drivers of dangerous conditions, all caused, Kyle to be swept away by raging floodwaters.”