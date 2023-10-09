Green Fire Near Cambria Burned Over 200 Acres 10.09.2023

A wildfire broke out on Friday afternoon on the 6000 block of highway 46 east of Cambria.

A few hours after the fire sparked, an evacuation warning was sent for the residents living in the area, which was later lifted. More than two thousand PG&E customers were without power during the fire due to downed lines.

Over the weekend the Green fire grew to over 200 acres, but currently sits at 95% containment. The last given update from fire officials was last night at around 8 pm. The website for California fires says the cause remains under investigation.