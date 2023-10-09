Paso Planning Commission Next Meeting Agenda 10.09.2023

The Paso Robles planning commission’s next regular meeting will be meeting tomorrow at 6:30 in the city council chambers.

On its agenda is a public hearing for a planned development site at 2930 Union road. The agenda says the site sits at a tentative 14-acres, and will include six commercial and light industrial buildings. The agenda says that because of the required oak tree removals needed as part of the project, the planning commission will need to recommend the project’s approval to the Paso Robles city council for the final decision.

All documents for the proposed site can be found on the agenda packet for the public hearing online.