LA County 1.15.2021

In LA county, health officials say despite the government imposed shutdown and the mandatory wearing of face masks, one in three residents has been infected with the corona virus. The estimate means that more than 3 million people have been infected with the corona-virus.

Of those were infected, nearly 13,000 died. Zero point 4% of those who contracted the virus died from it. The overwhelming majority of those who died were people over the age of 75 with underlying health issues. Critics say most of those people were going to die anyway. But because they were infected with the corona-virus at the time of their death, it was listed as the cost.