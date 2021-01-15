Arrest in Goleta For a Crime in Carpenteria 1.15.2021

Three men arrested in Goleta after a kidnapping and robbery in Carpinteria.

22-year-old Barry Mullins, 22-year-old Seanray Allen and 18-year-old James Johnson of Tucson, AZ were booked into the county jail.

A woman reported she was robbed and kidnapped in Carpenteria by three men. She did not require medical attention.

An alert citizen who had learned of the robbery from local media called sheriff’s dispatchers to report the suspect vehicle.

He spotted the sedan at a tire store on south Fairview avenue in Goleta where it was having a flat tire repaired.

Deputies converged on the area and took the three suspects into custody without incident. One of them was found to be in possession of a concealed firearm.