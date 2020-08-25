La Panza Ranch 8.25.2020

The 14-thousand acre La Panza ranch is for sale. The ranch is on east Pozo road in Santa Margarita. It’s the largest ranch for sale in our county, and one of the three largest for sale in California. It’s history is unique. It dates back to the 1860’s when it was owned by the founder of Paso Robles, Drury James. He was also the uncle of outlaws Jesse and Frank James.

The James brothers visited and worked on the La Panza ranch in 1868 while Jesse was recovering from wounds sustained in the civil war. He suffered two wounds to the chest. One when he was trying to steal a saddle, and another when he road into a union outpost to surrender at the end of the civil war.

Jesse James soaked in the hot sulfur springs until his wounds improved, and then returned to Missouri with his brother.

The ranch has abundant water and electricity. It’s zoned agriculture.