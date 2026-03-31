Party For The Planet at Central Coast Zoo in April – 03.31.2026

The Central Coast Zoo will be holding its Party for the Planet Earth Day Celebration, Saturday, April 18th.

From 10 am to 1 pm, the 15th anniversary of this annual event celebrates the conservation and protection of animals and plants. The day will include hands-on activities, exhibits, educational demonstrations on water conservation, and special animal encounters. The event is free with general admission to the zoo.

The Central Coast Zoo specializes in animals present in biodiversity hotspots, which are just 2.5% of the earth’s surface, yet support nearly half of all bird, mammal, reptile, and amphibian species.

Come celebrate Earth Day at the Central Coast Zoo, Saturday, April 18th from 10 am to 1 pm.