Winifred Pifer School Closes 2.05.2021

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District closed the campus of Winifred Pifer yesterday, out of an abundance of caution related to Covid-19 cases.

All educational programs at the school site have been transitioned to distance learning for the remainder of this week and next week. The school site is being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. The Paso Robles school district is committed to the health and wellness of our staff, students, and greater community. The school site will reopen for in-person classes on February 16th.