That Lamborghini driver who was arrested for driving 152 miles per hour on highway 154 had his license suspended for 30 days. He’ll also pay $1950 in fines.

The 50-year-old man from La Canada Flintridge found guilty and penalized Monday in a courtroom in Santa Maria.

One KPRL listener suggested he may have seen the highway 154 sign, and thought that was the speed limit.