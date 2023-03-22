In Sports 03.22.2023

March Madness narrows the field in the NCAA basketball championships to 16 teams in each bracket.

Tomorrow night, UCLA men face Gonzaga.

On Friday, San Diego State plays Alabama.

Princeton plays Creighton.

The other teams still alive in the men’s play offs, Xavier, Texas, Miami, Houston, U-Conn, Arkansas, Michigan State, Kansas State, Florida Atlantic and Tennessee.

In the women’s tournament, UCLA is the only women’s team from California left in the NCAA championships. The Bruins will next play top seeded South Carolina.