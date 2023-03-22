Paso Robles City Council Meeting 03.22.2023

Paso Robles city council also got a report on 3CE at their meeting last night.

Judy Young of Central Coast Community Energy gave the council a report on usage in the city of Paso Robles.

Acting mayor John Hamon raised some questions about renewable energy and how that is perceived by 3CE, the progressive energy company. He asked why nuclear and hydroelectric power is not perceived as clean or renewable. Judy Young said that’s because of equipment required to produce the energy. And issues with nuclear waste.

As for hydropower, humans around the world have utilized it for thousands of years. The Greeks used water wheels for grinding wheat into flower more than two thousand years ago. The Egyptians used Archimedes water screws for irrigation during the third century BC. In the 1700’s mechanical hydropower was used extensively for milling and pumping. That’s part of the reason cities sprang up near waterfalls, so that people could use the falling water to power mills for grinding wheat and other products into flour.

But 3CE and the state of California perceive hydropower and nuclear power as non renewable energy.