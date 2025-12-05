North County Nutcracker Returns to Spanos Theater For 29th Year 12.05.2025

The North County Dance & Performing Arts Foundation will be presenting its 29th annual Nutcracker: A storybook ballet this weekend.

Performances will be held at Cal Poly’s Spanos theater tonight at 7 pm, Saturday, December 6th at 5 pm, and Sunday, December 7th at 2 pm. This year’s production marks the return of founder and artistic director, Cheryle Armstrong, leading more than 70 dancers across San Luis Obispo county back to the stage.

Many cast members are second-generation performers, whose parents danced in earlier productions for this nearly three-decade community tradition. Guest artists will also be joining the cast, adding to another level of professional artistry to this holiday classic.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://pacslo.evenue.net/