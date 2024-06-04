Lane Closures on Highway 1 Begin Today 6.04.2024

Caltrans announced that there will be several lane closures on highway 1 in San Luis Obispo, beginning this morning at 8:30.

The closures will allow for asphalt paving projects to begin. The right lane on highway 1 from Murray avenue to Foothill boulevard will be closed today from 8:30 am to 3 pm.

The southbound right lane from Murray avenue to Foothill boulevard will then be closed tomorrow from 8:30 am to 3 pm.

The southbound left lane from Hollister road to Sonoma avenue will be closed on Thursday from 8:30 am to 3 pm.