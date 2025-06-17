Northbound Traffic in Atascadero Slows From Overturned RV 6.17.2025

Yesterday afternoon near 1 pm, northbound traffic on the US 101 in Atascadero slowed to a stand-still due to an overturned RV.

The trailer was flipped over near the center divide, causing the leftmost lane to be closed for some time. Traffic stayed slow for nearly two hours as multiple tow trucks and chp units helped clear the scene.

By around 2:50 pm, the RV had been cleared, and backed up traffic was cleared.

Multiple other vehicles were involved in the incident, but CHP has not released an official statement on it.