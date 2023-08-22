Last Summer Concerts in the Park in Paso & Atascadero 8.22.2023

This is the final week for summer concerts in the park for Paso Robles, Templeton, and Atascadero.

Templeton’s concert will be tomorrow at 6 pm in the Templeton park, featuring classic country & rock n roll band: Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band.

The Paso Robles concert will be Thursday at 6 in the downtown city park. This week’s entertainment features rock and pop band: Joy Bonner.

Atascadero’s concert series finishes this Saturday at 6:30 at the Atascadero lake park, featuring the Cinders Blues Band, playing a variety of blues styles from Chicago to San Francisco from the 50’s to the present.

Concerts in the park are all free to attend. Remember to bring a blanket, low-back chair, and the entire family.