Man Dies in RV Fire in Los Osos 8.22.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office and Cal Fire crews responded to reports of an RV fire on the 1900 block of Turri road in Los Osos Monday morning.

First responders found an RV fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. After extinguishing the flames, the body of an adult male was located inside the RV.

The sheriff’s office says they are in the process of identifying the deceased subject, and next of kin will be notified once that is completed.

The fire appears to be accidental, but the investigation is still ongoing. No further information is available at this time.