Five Cities Area Fire Chief Announces Retirement 8.22.2023

Fire Chief Steve Lieberman of the Five Cities Fire Authority announced his retirement yesterday.

In a release by the Five Cities fire authority, Lieberman shared that he believes “it’s time for the next fire chief to bring strong operational experience.”

Lieberman was appointed fire chief in December of 2014, and has supported regional projects with the county of San Luis Obispo, increased full-time staffing levels, improved public information, and replaced obsolete equipment and vehicles.

Lieberman will leave the agency in December 2023, and the recruitment process to fill his vacant position will begin shortly, according to the release.