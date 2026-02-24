Paso Robles Uptown Community Garden Workshop on February 28th – 02.24.2026

Press Release – Uptown Family Park Community Garden Workshops About Preparing Your February Garden

Paso Robles Recreation Services will be holding the next free public workshop at the Uptown Family Community Garden this Saturday, February 28th, from 10 to 11 am.

These workshops are held on the fourth Saturday of each month. The Uptown Community Garden is located at 641 – 36th street, and no registration is required prior to this event. “Thanks to the dedication of local volunteers, the garden has been revitalized and is thriving,” a release from Paso Robles community services says.

Attendees and participants will learn about preparing a garden in February, including seed catalog browsing, pruning, and pest management. “These workshops are a great opportunity for residents to gather, grow, and appreciate the beauty of gardening together, said program coordinator, Wyatt Lund.