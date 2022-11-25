Local Election Results 11.25.2022

The ballots still being counted at the county elections office.

Late Wednesday, the county clerk recorder, Elena Cano released another batch of results.

It shows that Dr. Bruce Jones has narrowed the gap against incumbent Bruce Gibson. As Eric Gorham predicted last week, Jones pulls closer to the incumbent. Bruce Gibson’s lead is now only 37 votes.

In the Paso Robles school board races…

Lauren McCoy pulls ahead of Adelita Hiteshew. McCoy now leads by 222 votes. But thousands of ballots remain to be counted.