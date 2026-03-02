PRAGA Holding Feedback Session For Fee Options 03.02.2026

Funding for the Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority’s fiscal year 2026 – 2027 budget was approved to be funded by proposition 26.

A release from PRAGA says this is a move to comply with the state’s sustainable groundwater management act, authorized by water code section 10730. Although the board voted unanimously to fund the agency with proposition 26, the final budget and fee structures must still be approved.

PRAGA will host a public workshop on Thursday, March 12th at 5:30 pm at the Bellasera hotel, 206 Alexa court, Paso Robles. Community members will be able to input how the next fiscal year’s budget will be structured, and how the fees may be allocated.

Following the workshop, the next PRAGA meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25th and PRAGA will be presented with a budget for the next fiscal year and fee structuring options from gathered feedback.