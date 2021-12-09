Los Angeles Schools Vaccination 12.09.2021

Nearly 500 employees in the Los Angeles unified school district were fired this week for refusing to comply with a mandate that they get vaccinated against covid-19. Meanwhile, some 34,000 students have not yet been vaccinated as required.

The school board voted 7-0 on Tuesday to terminate the employees. They make up less than 1% of the district’s 73,000 workers.

With thousands of students not yet complying with the mandate, there’s no longer enough time for kids to be fully inoculated by the January 10th start of the second semester.

Students who are not fully vaccinated — or exempt — will be forced into the district’s independent study program or will have to leave the Los Angeles public school system.

But for 500 school employees, they’re out of a job.