Sales Tax Increase 12.09.2021

Voters in Paso Robles and many other municipalities approved one cent and one half cent sales taxes to raise money for local government. Did you ever wonder how that money is being spent? Ryan Cornell is director of administrative services of the city of Paso Robles. Tuesday night he gave city council a report on the measure E-12 and J-20 oversight committee.

In 2012, voters approved a one-half cent sales tax in the city of Paso Robles, that was measure E-12. Last year, that oversight committee was combined with the one created to oversee measure J-20.

The revenue generated by E-12 went to streets. J-20 revenue is earmarked for improved police and fire protection.

Another area for spending that measure J-20 money, fire and emergency service.

Ryan Cornell, director of administrative services, says progress is being made in all areas of police and emergency services.