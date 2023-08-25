Los Osos Seeking Reserve Firefighters 8.25.2023

The Los Osos Community Services District (LOCSD) has started a hiring process to select reserve firefighters for the LOCSD.

Reserve firefighters are expected to cover two 12 hour shifts per month, attend required training and drills, and return for emergency call backs at Cal Fire station 15 in Los Osos.

Applications must be submitted by September 22nd with a valid DMV report dated within 30 days. Preference will be given for applications who are current San Luis Obispo county paid-call/reserve firefighters, or proof of an accredited firefighter 1 academy completion.

Information on the application can be found at Cal Fire Station 15 in Los Osos, or at the Los Osos CSD’s website.