Paso Robles School Board Meeting Tonight 5.28.2024

The Paso Robles school board will be meeting tonight, with their closed sessions now beginning at 6 pm.

Several items on the agenda pertain to elementary school improvements. For the new site of Georgia Brown, the board may approve a new chain link fencing around the kindergarten buildings, and approve restroom alterations in preparation for the increased number of students.

Two items are also present to approve replacements to aging play equipment and playground surfacing at both Pat Butler and Winifred Pifer elementary schools.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or watch online.