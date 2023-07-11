Man Arrested in AG For Robbery 07.11.2023

Yesterday evening at around 5pm, Arroyo Grande police officers were dispatched in response to a report of a stolen wallet.

According to a release, a male subject stole a wallet from a female victim in a business parking lot in the 1400 block of East Grand avenue.

After fleeing on foot, a bystander pursued the man and managed to recover the stolen wallet, returning it to the victim.

Officers on the scene located and identified the suspect as 37-year-old Manny Favela of Santa Maria, and took him into custody without incident.

Officers would like to know the identity of the bystander who managed to recover the victim’s wallet, and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact senior officer Jeff Smith at (805) 473-5110.