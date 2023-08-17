Man Arrested in SLO for Starting 3 Fires in Madonna Plaza 8.17.2023

The San Luis Obispo police department arrested 34-year-old Cody Allen Miller Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release by the police department, Miller was seen by witnesses on Tuesday lighting a fire next to a building in the Madonna shopping center at around 4:21 in the afternoon, and adding trash to the fire. Further witness reports say that Miller set two more fires in the shopping center, one in the cab of an unoccupied truck, and another in a dumpster behind a restaurant.

The three fires were extinguished by firefighters, and officers apprehended Miller after he fled across the street to Laguna lake park. Miller is now booked in the San Luis Obispo county jail on three felony counts of arson and one misdemeanor count of providing false identification to a police officer. According to the sheriff’s office website, Miller’s bail is set for 25 thousand dollars.