Man Involved in Templeton Feed & Grain Fire Pleads Not Guilty 07.17.2026

The man involved in the Templeton Feed and Grain fire, pleaded not guilty to all charges in San Luis Obispo county superior court.

38-year-old Michael Steele is currently out on bond, facing six charges alleging he traveled with a 16-year-old boy to Bakersfield to purchase illegal fireworks. Steele isn’t charged with setting fire to the Feed & Grain, but prosecutors say those fireworks are what sparked the blaze that destroyed the historic building.

The teen is being tried through a juvenile court system. Steele is set to be back in court on August 17th for a pre-preliminary hearing.