Recent Paso Parking Ad Hoc Committee Meeting 8.22.2023

The Paso Robles Parking Ad Hoc committee met yesterday afternoon for their third of four scheduled meetings.

The meeting began with a presentation on a probable cost summary for a potential three or four story parking garage on what is currently the city hall and library’s parking lot. The estimated cost of a building, in part due to the presence of a sulfur spring underneath the existing parking lot, would range from 30 to 36 million dollars. The Ad Hoc committee also discussed potentially introducing a timed parking program, or a hybrid of its current paid parking program with a timed program. The committee also agreed with public comment that more senior passes should be made available, as their current usage is approximately 16%.

The Ad Hoc committee will continue to discuss what will be brought to city council for consideration, and its next meeting will be on Monday, August 28th at 2 pm in the city council chamber.