Mid-State Fair Activities For July 17th – 07.17.2026

8:00 AM Dairy Cattle Showmanship followed by Dairy Cattle Show at Paso Robles Pavillion

8:30 AM Junior Gymkhana presented by Boot Barn at Hearst Equestrian Center

9:00 AM Rabbit Show followed by Rabbit Costume Contest at Paso Robles Pavillion

11:00 AM Pygmy Goat Show followed by Pygmy Goat Costume Contest at Livestock Pavillion

12:00 PM Fair opens

12:00 PM Happy Hour at the Fair until 2:00 pm

12:00 PM Exhibits Buildings Open at Frontier Pavilion, Ponderosa Pavilion, Farm Alley, Floral Building Close at 10pm

12:00 PM 250th Anniversary of America Exhibit Open at Ponderosa Pavillion

12:00 PM Seniors Day Non-Profit Expo until 4:00 pm at Mulbeary Park

12:00 PM Free Train Rides until 7:00 pm

12:00 PM The Wilder Show (Strolling performances until 7:00 pm)

12:00 PM Harris Stage Lines Draft Horse Exhibit until 8:00 pm at Equestrian Barns

12:00 PM Pacific Animal Production Exhibit until 8:00 pm at Davies Park

12:00 PM Free Public Roller Skating until 10:00 pm at Adelaide Hall

12:00 PM Central Coast Beekeeping Alliance SLO Demo – Bees & The Sun Demo at Farm Alley & Grass Area in front of Floral Building

12:00 PM DJ ScooBroc at The Silo

12:00 PM Kid’s Day on the Farm at Barn Master closes at 7 PM

12:00 PM Central Coast Weavers Guild – Sheep to Shawl Demo at Ponderosa Pavilion

12:30 PM Barnyard Races at South Gate

1:00 PM Shawn Eric – Magic Fun! at Main Quad

1:00 PM Scott Makes Bubbles at Steel Gate

1:30 PM Pacific Animal Productions Show at Headliner Stage

2:00 PM Barnyard Races at South Gate

2:00 PM Diaper Dash at Main Quad

2:30 PM Pedal Tractor Race at Main Quad

3:00 PM Pacific Animal Productions Show at Headliner Stage

3:30 PM Barnyard Racers at South Gate

3:30 PM Shawn Eric – Magic Fun! at Davies Park

3:30 PM Scott Makes Bubbles at Main Quad

4:00 PM Joel y su Halcón Dorado at La Cantina

4:00 PM Crush Events DJs at Island Bar Stage

4:00 PM UC Master Gardners Demo at Floral Building

4:00 PM SLO County Wine Industry Awards (until 5:00PM) at Mission Square Stage

5:00 PM Gold Medal Wine Tasting (until 7:00 PM) at Adelaide Plaza

5:00 PM Pacific Animal Productions Show at Headliner Stage

5:00 PM Shawn Eric – Magic Fun! at Maynard’s Mountain

5:00 PM Scott Makes Bubbles at Davies Park

5:00 PM Club DV8 at The Silo

5:30 PM Barnyard Racers at South Gate

5:45 PM Watermelon Eating Contests at Headliner Stage

6:00 PM Harris Stage Lines Draft Horse Demo at Equestrian Barns

7:00 PM Free Line Dancing Lessons at Headliner Stage

7:00 PM Katie Chappell at Mission Square Stage

7:30 PM Lainey Wilson w/Colton Dawson at Chumash Grandstand Arena

8:00 PM Micky Dolenz at Frontier Stage

9:30 PM Improv Crooner at Mission Square Stage

10:30 PM Improv Crooner at Mission Square Stage