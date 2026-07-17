Mid-State Fair Activities For July 17th – 07.17.2026

8:00 AM Dairy Cattle Showmanship followed by Dairy Cattle Show at Paso Robles Pavillion
8:30 AM Junior Gymkhana presented by Boot Barn at Hearst Equestrian Center
9:00 AM Rabbit Show followed by Rabbit Costume Contest at Paso Robles Pavillion
11:00 AM Pygmy Goat Show followed by Pygmy Goat Costume Contest at Livestock Pavillion
12:00 PM Fair opens
12:00 PM Happy Hour at the Fair until 2:00 pm
12:00 PM Exhibits Buildings Open at Frontier Pavilion, Ponderosa Pavilion, Farm Alley, Floral Building Close at 10pm
12:00 PM 250th Anniversary of America Exhibit Open at Ponderosa Pavillion
12:00 PM Seniors Day Non-Profit Expo until 4:00 pm at Mulbeary Park
12:00 PM Free Train Rides until 7:00 pm
12:00 PM The Wilder Show (Strolling performances until 7:00 pm)
12:00 PM Harris Stage Lines Draft Horse Exhibit until 8:00 pm at Equestrian Barns
12:00 PM Pacific Animal Production Exhibit until 8:00 pm at Davies Park
12:00 PM Free Public Roller Skating until 10:00 pm at Adelaide Hall
12:00 PM Central Coast Beekeeping Alliance SLO Demo – Bees & The Sun Demo at Farm Alley & Grass Area in front of Floral Building
12:00 PM DJ ScooBroc at The Silo
12:00 PM Kid’s Day on the Farm at Barn Master closes at 7 PM
12:00 PM Central Coast Weavers Guild – Sheep to Shawl Demo at Ponderosa Pavilion
12:30 PM Barnyard Races at South Gate
1:00 PM Shawn Eric – Magic Fun! at Main Quad
1:00 PM Scott Makes Bubbles at Steel Gate
1:30 PM Pacific Animal Productions Show at Headliner Stage
2:00 PM Barnyard Races at South Gate
2:00 PM Diaper Dash at Main Quad
2:30 PM Pedal Tractor Race at Main Quad
3:00 PM Pacific Animal Productions Show at Headliner Stage
3:30 PM Barnyard Racers at South Gate
3:30 PM Shawn Eric – Magic Fun! at Davies Park
3:30 PM Scott Makes Bubbles at Main Quad
4:00 PM Joel y su Halcón Dorado at La Cantina
4:00 PM Crush Events DJs at Island Bar Stage
4:00 PM UC Master Gardners Demo at Floral Building
4:00 PM SLO County Wine Industry Awards (until 5:00PM) at Mission Square Stage
5:00 PM Gold Medal Wine Tasting (until 7:00 PM) at Adelaide Plaza
5:00 PM Pacific Animal Productions Show at Headliner Stage
5:00 PM Shawn Eric – Magic Fun! at Maynard’s Mountain
5:00 PM Scott Makes Bubbles at Davies Park
5:00 PM Club DV8 at The Silo
5:30 PM Barnyard Racers at South Gate
5:45 PM Watermelon Eating Contests at Headliner Stage
6:00 PM Harris Stage Lines Draft Horse Demo at Equestrian Barns
7:00 PM Free Line Dancing Lessons at Headliner Stage
7:00 PM Katie Chappell at Mission Square Stage
7:30 PM Lainey Wilson w/Colton Dawson at Chumash Grandstand Arena
8:00 PM Micky Dolenz at Frontier Stage
9:30 PM Improv Crooner at Mission Square Stage
10:30 PM Improv Crooner at Mission Square Stage