Yesterday, UCLA beats UNC Asheville 86-53.

Penn State upsets Texas A & M 76-59.

Princeton shocks #2 seed Arizona 59-55.

San Diego State beats Charleston 63-57.

Today, the UCSB Gauchos play Baylor.

St. Mary’s plays Virginia Commonwealth.

USC opens against Michigan State.

Gonzaga plays Grand Canyon.

The Women’s Play also begins today in the NCAA basketball tournament.