KSL Resorts has taken over the day-to-day management of five San Luis Obispo county Boutique Hotels, including the Paso Robles Inn.

The properties were previously operated by Martin Resorts. They include the Piccolo in Paso Robles, and a number of properties in Avila Beach and Pismo Beach.

Noreen Martin says she will remain close to the portfolio as a member of KSL Resorts advisory board.