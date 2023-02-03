PR Elks Lodge Wine Extravaganza 02.03.2023

The Paso Robles Elks Lodge is hosting a Wine Extravaganza tomorrow afternoon from 2-5. Proceeds will be donated to Honor Flight Central Coast.

Their mission is to honor all of America’s veterans by taking them to Washington DC on their Tour of Honor.

Tomorrow’s Wine Extravaganiza features some of the best local wineries in the Paso Robles wine region. It will also feature local cheeses, BBQ, craft breweries, olives and live music.

You can buy tickets in advance at the Paso Robles Elks Lodge.

Again, that’s 2-5 tomorrow afternoon at the Elks Lodge.