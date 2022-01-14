Massage Parlors Closed in Paso 01.14.2022

Paso Robles police yesterday served search warrants yesterday at two massage parlors operating in the city. Investigators served search warrants at one in the 800 clock of 13th street, and the 2100 block of Spring street.

Police say the businesses were exchanging sexual favors for money. They say it does not appear that any of the involved employees are victims of human trafficking.

No arrests were made, but the businesses are closed, and police say they may have their business licenses revoked.

At the massage business off 13th street, a woman was seen loading personal items into an SUV yesterday afternoon.

Paso Robles police are asking for information related to the two operations.